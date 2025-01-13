'Struggling' Djimon Hounsou calls out Hollywood pay gap: 'I'm underpaid'

Djimon Hounsou is well-known for his roles in 'Blood Diamond,' 'Gladiator,' and 'Amistad'

Djimon Hounsou is speaking candidly about the challenges of making it in Hollywood as a person of color, even with an impressive career spanning over two decades.

Appearing on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers, the two-time Oscar nominee revealed that he’s still not earning what he deserves, despite starring in blockbuster hits like Gladiator and Blood Diamond.

“I’m still struggling to make a living,” Hounsou admitted during the interview. “I’ve been in the filmmaking business for over two decades with two Oscar nominations and many blockbuster films, and yet, I’m definitely underpaid.”

The 60-year-old actor also reflected on being overlooked by the Academy for his breakout role as Cinqué in Steven Spielberg’s Amistad (1997). Although the performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination, Hounsou believes his background influenced the Oscars’ decision to exclude him.

“They ignored me for the Oscars because they thought that I had just come off the boat and the streets,” he said. “Even though I successfully did that, they just didn’t feel like I was an actor to whom they should pay any respect.”

Hounsou, who was born in Benin, also pointed out that Hollywood still has a long way to go in addressing systemic racism and embracing true diversity. “This conceptual idea of diversity still has a long way to go,” he explained. “Systemic racism won’t change like that anytime soon.”

Despite the obstacles, Hounsou continues to use his platform to push for change in the industry.