Timothée Chalamet to pull double duty on 'SNL'

Timothee Chalamet set to host SNL for the third time

Timothée Chalamet is slated to the helm double duty on Saturday Night Live.

The NBC comedy sketch announced on Friday, January 10, that the Dune star is set to pull hosting duties and will also serve as the musical guest on the January 25 episode of SNL.

The Wonka actor was tapped for the latest gig at the Studio 8H after he received a Golden Globe nomination for his leading role in the film A Complete Unknown, in which he plays music legend, Bob Dylan.

It is pertinent to note that the French-American actor is returning to host the comedy show for the third time.

Chalamet, who was previously nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in 2018's Call Me By Your Name, has hosted Saturday Night Live twice before, in December 2020 and November 2023.

He also made a cameo on the show in April 2021. However, the January 25 episode marks his first time on the show performing as a musical guest.

Notably, the first show of the year will be hosted by Dave Chappelle on January 18 alongside the musical guest GloRilla, who will perform in SNL for the first time.