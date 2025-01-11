Chris Pratt expresses heartbreak over L.A. Fires: ‘absolutely devastated’

Chris Pratt shares heartfelt Instagram post on Los Angeles wildfires

Chris Pratt expressed sorrow over the tragedy of the Southern Californian Wildfires.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted an Instagram story expressing solidarity with those affected by the fires.

He wrote in the post, “Our family is safe and for that we are grateful. We are absolutely devastated for the community of Los Angeles.”

Offering support to those who have lost everything in the fire, he wrote, “This is an unimaginable tragedy and my heart goes out to those who have lost everything during this time.”

The 45-year-old actor further added, "If you or anyone you know might need help, I'll share some resources in the following slides," concluding his message, "God Bless."

Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris, was among those who lost their homes in L.A Fires. Her rep told the People magazine, “Anna and her family are safe and very grateful.”

The fast-moving Pacific Palisades wildfire has burned down 10,000 acres across the Palisades and Malibu since January 7th. Among more than 80,000 people displaced were celebrities, many of whom have called the area home for decades. Some, including Adam Brody, Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag and Leighton Meester.

Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares three children, Lyla, Eloise and Ford. He is also the father of Jack, whom he shares with Faris.