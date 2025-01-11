Tom Holland’s father confirms actor's engagement with Zendaya

Dominic Holland on Tom Holland, Zendaya engagement

Dominic Holland, the father of actor Tom Holland, has confirmed his son’s engagement to Zendaya in a candid Patreon blog post titled That engagement.

The English comedian, author, actor, and broadcaster shared the news with his patrons, hinting at the curiosity surrounding his weekly posts.

“I expect amongst my Patrons are journalists,” Dominic noted. “It amuses me that each week they hope for a morsel on Tom as they wade through my ramblings.”

He continued by addressing the swirling rumors, “The big news this week is a good example of just such an opportunity for me — are they/aren’t they engaged? Zendaya wearing a ring and Tom nowhere to be seen adding to the intrigue.”

While confirming the engagement, Dominic made it clear that he would not be revealing any further details such as the wedding date or guest list.

Instead, he drew a heartfelt comparison between his own proposal to Tom’s mother, Nikki Holland, and Tom’s meticulously planned approach to proposing to Zendaya.

“Tom, as you know by now was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter,” Dominic shared.

“Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear…”

In contrast, Dominic humorously recalled his own less elaborate proposal, admitting, “It was nothing like my eldest son who has obviously watched all the slushy movies because growing up I never saw him reading a book.”

Reflecting on the pressures of public life, Dominic expressed concern for the couple’s privacy amid their fame.

“I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them and yet they continually confound me by handling everything with aplomb,” he wrote.

Despite the challenges of navigating a relationship in the public eye, Dominic expressed confidence in Tom and Zendaya’s future together.

“Even though show-business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention … I am completely confident they will make a successful union,” he concluded.