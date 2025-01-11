Jennifer Lopez steps up amid L.A. fire disaster, cancels all media appearances

Jennifer Lopez steps up amid L.A. fire

Jennifer Lopez proved to be a true helping soul.

The Hollywood is prioritizing her support for Los Angeles amid ongoing challenges, leading to the cancellation of her upcoming media appearances.

A source close to the Unstoppable actress informed PEOPLE that Lopez is focusing on the community during these difficult times.

"All of her upcoming media appearances that were scheduled for next week have been canceled," the insider revealed. "It's important to her to focus on supporting the community of Los Angeles during this very difficult time."

Lopez, 55, had been scheduled to appear on several major shows in New York City, including Today, The View, Live with Kelly and Mark, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

This decision follows the cancellation of the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Unstoppable due to severe fire and wind activity in the city.

The premiere, initially planned at the DGA Theater, was called off "in light of today’s safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks in Los Angeles," according to a statement from Amazon MGM Studios, the film’s distributor, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

"As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority," the statement continued. "Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe."