Peter Andre shares emotional moment with ailing mother

Peter recently opened up about his mental health struggles due to mother’s declining health

Peter Andre has offered a touching glimpse into his time with his beloved mother, Thea, as she continues to battle Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

The singer, 51, has been candid about his mother’s declining health and the emotional toll it has taken on him.

In a poignant video shared on Instagram, Peter was seen sitting with his mother at her care home, their arms linked in a tender moment of connection.

He captioned the post with heartfelt words: "Love you mum. It’s getting harder and harder to see you like this. I cherish every moment I have with you," accompanied by a heart emoji.

The touching video captures Peter softly saying, "Just me and mama, sitting here, linked arms, just chilling together," highlighting the bond he cherishes with his mother despite her health challenges.

This deeply personal moment comes as Peter recently opened up about his mental health struggles, revealing that the past year has been especially tough for him. The singer, who shares two children with his wife Emily, 35, explained that much of his stress stems from coping with his mother's deteriorating condition.

Peter’s candid reflections have resonated with fans, who admire his strength and devotion to his family during such a challenging time.