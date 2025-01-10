Prince Harry's current life with Meghan Markle: shocking details revealed

Prince Harry, who recently quashed divorce rumours, has allegedly made a shocking admission about his life with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, according to a new report, has admitted that his current life with the Duchess is not what he had pictured. The father-of-two is hoping to make amends with the royal family in 2025.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, a source said: "On the surface of it all, Meghan and Harry are doing the best to laugh off rumours that things are not exactly rock solid between them. But the truth is, the life they're living now isn't what either of them had imagined from the beginning."

Harry is "taking accountability" for the ongoing tensions with his family, while Meghan "puts the blame firmly on them" which is creating issues, the source added.

They went on revealing the Duke's feelings, saying: "Harry is telling Meghan that things are not working for him."

They added, "She will not even consider going back to the U.K. or bending over to apologize. But Harry is feeling the heat from his close friends, who are constantly worrying about him.

"They can tell he has a strong desire to make amends in any way that he can with his father and brother, but his new life in the U.S. is holding him back from that."

Harry' friends have even said that it's good "he is spending time apart from Meghan, as it's been like a pressure cooker, trying to decide what they’re going to do going forward."

Meghan and Harry toured Nigeria in May and Colombia in August, but they spent much of 2024 working separately. Harry carried out solo engagements in Toronto, where the Invictus Games will be held next month, and he also visited New York, London, South Africa and Lesotho on his own.

Meanwhile, the Duchess made two surprise appearances on the red carpet in Beverly Hills, including on one occasion when she was reunited with her friend, film producer Tyler Perry, at The Paley Honors gala.

To a question about her marriage to Meghan in a recent interview, Harry hilariously responded: "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times… It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it."