Meghan Markle’s hidden link to special place revealed

Meghan Markle shares unseen bond in heartfelt message.

Meghan Markle’s latest Instagram post has revealed yet another emotional connection to the UK, this time to the picturesque county of Surrey.

In a touching tribute to her late rescue dog, Guy, Meghan opened up about the special bond she shares with the area.

The Duchess shared the heartfelt memory of Guy’s recovery after a tragic accident that left him unable to walk.

"Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick proved them wrong," she wrote, reflecting on the time Guy spent undergoing surgery and rehabilitation.

While her love for Soho House and Frogmore Cottage is well known, it seems that Surrey, with its healing energy, holds a deeply sentimental place in Meghan’s heart, as she recalls the healing journey with her loyal companion.

Guy’s injury, which left him unable to walk, had a lasting impact on both Meghan and Harry, as Harry detailed in his memoir, Spare, recounting the distress of holding Guy up just so he could pee.

The post, infused with raw emotion, touched on the deep grief Meghan feels following Guy's passing.

She shared, “I have cried too many tears to count—tears so heavy that you hope the running water in the shower will make them disappear, but they don't.

And that's okay too."