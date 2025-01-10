Kim Kardashian lands in criticism for staying mum on LA fires

Kim Kardashian is under hot waters for maintaining silence amid wildfires

Kim Kardashian continues to post about her clothing brand on social media while Los Angeles Pacific Palisades burned to flames.

The 44-year-old reality star shared multiple snaps on her company’s social media account earlier this week, as fires surrounded the LA neighbourhood, on Tuesday.

“THE WINTER SALE STARTS TOMORROW,” read one of her posts on Wednesday, as more than 30,000 residents were forced to evacuate their homes.

The company continued to post about promotional campaign on Wednesday and Thursday but fans voiced their serious critique.

“How about making a post of resources that’s going on in LA and what Kim and skims is doing to help!!” a social media user commented on the Thursday post.

Echoing the sentiment, another agreed, “Still trying to make money from people during the horrific fires.”

“Post about the fires you folks are ruining the brand,” another chimed in.

Another called the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tone deaf for promoting her brand at such a time, “So tone deaf of skims be posting this rn.”