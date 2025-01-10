Jamie Chung reveals heartbreaking loss of home in Los Angeles fires

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg shared the aftermath of the Los Angeles fires.

Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg have opened about the tragic loss they endured due to the Los Angeles fires.

On January 8, the 46-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories to share an update on his family’s status.

"Family is safe and that’s all that matters. Everything else is just stuff. Thanks for checking in. Stay safe out there!" he wrote on a blank black background.

He also shared a photograph of the aftermath of the fire at their home.

"Thankfully the family is safe. Thank you to all of the firefighters risking their lives. Stay safe out there," the actor wrote over the image.

Before evacuating their home, the 41-year-old actress shared a sweet clip of their twin sons and herself walking on Greenberg’s back.

"Doing their best, life is beautiful for the babies pre evacuation."

The Once Upon a Time actress also shared a photo on her Instagram, praising the "brave firefighters" for their hard work.

"Thank you to all of our brave firefighters and fire responders. If you’re in red alert areas, have your bags ready to go. Safety first. Praying for all the families impacted by the fires," she stated, expressing her gratitude towards them.