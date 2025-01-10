RuPaul mourns loss of 'The Vivienne' at DragCon 2025

RuPaul remembers 'The Vivienne' at DragCon 2025

RuPaul is remembering the late drag queen The Vivienne, who tragically passed away last week.

James Lee Williams, better known as The Vivienne, was just 32 when he passed away on Sunday, January 5. Drag Race host RuPaul paid tribute to the late winner of the UK’s version of the show.

Following the announcement of his death on Sunday, January 10, the host dedicated this weekend's DragCon UK event at ExCeL London to The Vivienne, the show's first winner.

He said during the event, “We want to focus on love and we are going to remember our dear The Vivienne with love, life and happiness because that’s what she was all about.

“She would love for you to live your lives, to be free, to have a lot of fun and to spread it around.”

The late performer rose to fame after being appointed as the UK drag ambassador in 2015 for American reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race.

For the unversed, The Vivienne was found deceased by their father over the weekend, after he had reportedly suspected they had passed away days earlier.