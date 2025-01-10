Holly Willoughby hit by Tax scandal amid shocking personal turmoil

Holly Willoughby has faced a series of turbulent challenges in recent years.



Her ordeal began when it was revealed that her co-presenter, Phillip Schofield, had been involved in a controversial affair with a much younger male colleague.

This was followed by a shocking kidnapping and murder plot targeting Holly, prompting her temporary departure from ITV’s This Morning to ensure her safety.

Just as it seemed she was regaining stability, buoyed by reports of ITV’s interest in offering her a £1 million contract renewal, Holly now finds herself embroiled in a new battle—this time with the tax authorities.

The UK’s HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has issued a winding-up petition against Roxy Media, the company Holly co-founded with her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, 49, in 2008. According to recent filings, the company owes £330,000 in corporation tax, reported Mirror.

Financial experts speculate the dispute may stem from differing interpretations of Holly’s tax arrangements. It is suggested that her This Morning salary might have been paid into Roxy Media as freelance income, while HMRC could argue it should have been taxed under PAYE (Pay As You Earn), as if she were directly employed by ITV.

"Such situations often involve prolonged discussions between HMRC and the company,” a financial expert noted. “The issuance of the petition could be a way for the tax office to expedite the matter.”

Despite this latest challenge, Holly has a retreat away from the public eye. Last year, she and Dan purchased an £8 million six-bedroom home outside London, reportedly without requiring a mortgage, providing a tranquil sanctuary while her accountants work to resolve the situation.



