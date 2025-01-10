Why Cressida Bonas walked away from Prince Harry and Royal life

Prince Harry is now happily married to former actress Meghan Markle, had a few notable relationships before finding his match.



Among them was a two-year, on-and-off romance with Burberry muse and model Cressida Bonas, reportedly introduced to him by his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Though their relationship showed promise, it ultimately ended, and Cressida has since moved on, now expecting her second child with her husband, Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

One significant reason for the breakup appears to have been Cressida's discomfort with royal life.

According to royal expert Robert Lacey in his book Battle of Brothers, Cressida struggled with the intense scrutiny that came with dating Prince Harry. A rising actress at the time, she felt constrained by the public attention, which made her feel "boxed in."

The turning point reportedly came in 2014 when she watched TV coverage of Prince William and Kate Middleton's tour of New Zealand and Australia with their young son, Prince George.

Cressida found the image of royal life overwhelming, particularly the idea of managing such public exposure with a young child. It became clear to her that this was not the future she envisioned for herself.

Despite their split, the breakup was amicable, with friends noting the two remained on good terms. Cressida was even among the guests at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, demonstrating the enduring friendship between the former couple.

Today, both have moved forward in their respective lives, finding happiness in different paths.