Beyoncé's family hit with devastating loss in Los Angeles wildfires

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles mourns the tragic news amid LA wildfires

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles has become the latest victim of the Palisades Fire.

The businesswoman, who just celebrated her 71st birthday earlier this week, revealed on Thursday, January 9, that she lost her Malibu bungalow in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Sharing a throwback video of dolphins swimming near her former “sanctuary” and “happy place,” Knowles wrote in the caption, ““This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow.... Now it is gone!!”

The mom of two went on to express her gratitude for “all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions.”

She further sent to the families of victims and those affected by the ongoing crisis, saying, “I am praying diligently for our beautiful City of Los Angeles!! We are resilient though and we will recover!”

The wildfires, which began in Pacific Palisades earlier this week, have ravaged over 28,000 acres, destroying homes and displacing nearly 180,000 residents, per CNN.

Knowles’ tragic loss comes just five days after she celebrated her 71st birthday on January 4.

“I am so thankful to God today for so many things! My family! My friends, my ehealth, and my life!!!” she wrote in her birthday post.