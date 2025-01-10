James Middleton releases delightful photos on Kate Middleton's birthday

Kate Middleton's brother James released delightful photos on her sister, the future Queen's 43rd birthday, leaving fans excited.

On January 9, the Princess of Wales marked a major milestone of her life, her birthday, after a traumatic cancer treatment in 2024.

On the same day, James took to his Instagram handle and dropped adorable family portraits from their trip to the snowy mountains. The pictures featured his wife, their little baby boy, Inigo and his beloved dogs.

Kate's brother penned a heartfelt caption, highlighting the importance of enjoying the present moment of life.

He wrote, "A different type of January blues… The January blues used to hit me hard…and to some extent it still does - the lingering aftermath of the festive season and long dark nights mixed in with overly ambitious New Year’s resolutions mean I feel as if I’m only just about surviving and it’s only the start of the year…"

He added, "But a few years ago I set myself a new mantra which was inspired by my dogs Don’t spend every moment thinking of the one to come, or ones in the past. The past is imperfect, the future will be too - take each day as a new day, you can be excited about the future…the past won’t mind!"

Moreover, James expressed his shock at how fast his little baby is growing up.

It is pertinent to mention that James extended warm wishes to her sister, Catherine, as he commented in the comments section of a post, made by Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis to celebrate the Princess of Wales.