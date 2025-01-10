King Charles sends message to Harry, Meghan as Montecito home at risk

Royal family sends good wishes to Meghan Markle ahead of Netflix show release

The royal family has taken a surprising step as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home is seemingly in danger due to Los Angeles wildfires.

Daily Mail reported that King Charles and key members of the royal family wish the Duchess of Sussex well as she prepares to release her long-awaited Netflix cooking show, "With Love, Meghan."

Richard Eden revealed the surprising reaction from the Palace sources during a YouTube show, Palace Confidential.

As per the royal expert, the royal family "wish Meghan well, they hope [her upcoming show] is a success."

The royal commentator revealed that the reason behind this positive response from King Charles, Prince William and the key royal figures is not "they gonna be sitting around eagerly and watching her cookery program but if its a success it means that Harry and Meghan don't have to go back to exploiting those royal connections again."

Richard highlighted that the year 2025 is crucial for the Sussexes as their lucrative Netflix deal will end if the content does not meet the viewers' expectations.

He said, "I mean do not underestimate the importance of this program because their Netflix deal ends this year and if they do not produce a proper hit show, Netflix will be reluctant to renew that very expensive deal.”

As a consequence, the couple have to "offer some juicy shows, like any reality TV show to the streaming giant," which will once again portray the royals in a negative light. He added, "That's why the family wishes good luck to the Sussexes."

It is important to note that Palace's possible reaction to Meghan's show came amid tension in the US due to California wildfires, which have impacted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.