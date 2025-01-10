'Game of Thrones' alum Rory McCann boards 'Ahsoka' season 2 as Baylan Skoll

Scottish actor Rory McCann, who is best known for portraying the savage beast The Hound on HBO's Game of Thrones, will take Ray Stevenson's position for a second season of the Star Wars series Ahsoka.

The character Stevenson portrayed in the Disney+ series was Baylan Skoll, a burly former Jedi. Three months before the premiere of the series, in May 2023, he passed away following a brief illness. Thanks to his captivating voice, sense of humour, and appearances in Punisher: War Zone, the Thor films, and Rome on television, the actor was a fan favourite.

Rosario Dawson plays the title character, Ahsoka Tano, a retired Jedi who joins forces with a former trainee to prevent the wicked Empire from re-emerging. Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati (played by Ivanna Sakhno), were two of the challenges she faced.

Who will be directing and when the new season will start filming is unknown. The first season's showrunner, Dave Filoni, is returning in the same role.

McCann most recently starred in Gladiator II on the big screen. Edgar Wright's Hot Fuzz, Jumanji: The Next Level, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the most current Knuckles program for Paramount+, and the animated series Transformers: EarthSpark are among his other credits.