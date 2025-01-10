Sam Asghari reveals 'unfiltered' thoughts on ex-wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari reveals 'unfiltered' thoughts on estranged wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is revealing his unfiltered thoughts on estranged wife Britney Spears following their tragic split in 2023.

During his regal appearance on The Traitors US, the model was inquired about his connection to the Princess of Pop as TV personality Robyn Dixon travelled alongside to the show’s themed castle.

Dixon asked, “Sam I have to ask, are you connected to Britney Spears?”

To which, Asghari instantly responded, “Yes, we were married for a while.”

Meanwhile, Kenyan model and The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan chimed in, adding, “I love Britney Spears, does Britney Spears watch Housewives?”

The 30-year-old couldn’t contain himself in the moment, noting, “I’m going to keep that to myself.”

Later in the show’s episode, the situation worsened after former wrestler Nikki Garcia and The Bachelor star Gabby Windey referred to Asghari as “That’s Britney’s ex.

“Sam, in the pink. I first thought he was Davide from Love Island.”

The actor and model, who previously appeared on Jackpot! alongside John Cena and Awkwafina, exchanged vows with the pop star in a star-studded ceremony at her home in Los Angeles back in 2022.

Their marriage, attended by A-listers including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton, followed their meeting on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016.