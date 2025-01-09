Kylie Kelce shares advice on talking to expecting moms ahead of fourth birth

Kylie Kelce details a list of rules of pet peeves amid pregnancy

Kylie Kelce shared a list of things she does not want to talk about while she is pregnant.

The 32-year-old podcast host, who is currently expecting her fourth daughter with Jason Kelce, listed some things you should never discuss with her while she is pregnant, as well as other expecting mothers.

“Don't ask if we're gonna keep trying for a boy. If another person asks me that, I'll warning you right now, you might get dropkicked. I don't need to have a boy,” Kylie said in her podcast Not Gonna Lie on Thursday, January 9th.

The former hockey coach shares three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 22 months, with the retired NFL star, and is excited to have a family of “four girls strong.”

“Watch out, world. I do not need to have a boy. We were meant to have all girls.”

Kylie also warned people to also avoid commenting on any pregnant woman’s size.

The expecting mom continued, “This week baby girl has definitely popped, so there's no more hiding her. Stretchy pants are in full force, as is commentary from friends, family and, of course, perfect strangers… don't comment on her size. This includes comments like, ‘You're huge. How much weight have you gained? Are you sure it's not twins?’”

“I still can't believe that people think that women who are building a human being want to hear anything about their size. Newsflash, they don't. Cut that s--- out,” she added.

While advising listeners on how to approach pregnant women, she went on to say, “Let's be real here. Asking this question implies that you know she definitely feels like s---, and you need to make sure that you're prepared to get her honest opinion. And be prepared to receive that in an open-minded way.”