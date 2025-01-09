Diddy’s son shows inappropriate PDA with girlfriend

Diddy’s son Christian Combs displays odd behaviour with girlfriend online

Sean Combs Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, caught fire on social media, as he shared strange footage with his girlfriend online.

In a recording shared on her Snapchat story, Combs’ girlfriend featured the two getting intimate with each other, on Thursday, January 9th.

Raven Tracy and the accused rapper’s son could be seen scarcely clothed as they packed on PDA, all the while giggling and smiling.

The post caught social media users off-guard as they expressed their awkward reactions on X, formerly Twitter.

“I feel so awkward!!” wrote a social media user.

“He’s slowly evolving into his dad,” wrote another referring to the disgraced music mogul’s case, which he was arrested for, on the charges of sexual abuse, racketeering, and rape.

This comes after the eldest son of Bad Boy Records founder was accused of sexually assaulted a woman on a yacht trip during a family holiday in St Martin in 2022.

Combs' father has been spending his time in the Metropolitan Detention Centre since his arrest on September 16th.