Richard Hammond announces divorce from wife after 28 years

Richard Hammond and wife Mindy part ways after 28 years of marriage

Richard Hammond and wife Mindy Hammond have decided to part ways after 28 years of marriage together.

The 55-year-old BBC star shared a joint statement with ex-wife via X, formerly Twitter on Thursday, January 9th.

The Top Gear presenter wrote, “A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.”

“Our marriage is coming to end, but we've had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters,” he continued.

Hammond revealed that the couple intends to stay in touch even after they part, “We will always be in each other's lives and are proud of the family we created.”

“We won't be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy,” he concluded.

However, a source close to the TV host told The Sun, “Richard is very upset about all this. It seems he has tried hard to rekindle the relationship but to no avail.”

Adding that, “There is no speculation that any third party is involved.”

The former couple, who married in 2002, share daughters Isabella, 24, and Willow, 22, and it's thought that newspaper columnist Mindy has asked to keep the £7million Bollitree Castle estate as part of their legal settlement.