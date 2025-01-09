King Charles gives shocking reaction to Meghan Markle's latest announcement

King Charles III, who's making headlines for his health concerns and abdication plans, is said to be desperate to heal rift with his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

The 76-year-old monarch's reaction to Meghan Markle's latest announcement has been laid bare by a palace insider.

The royal family has not reacted to the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming cooking show publicly, however behind closed doors it seems they are united in their thoughts on the Netflix series.

Royal expert Richard Eden wrote in The Daily Mail that King Charles and other members of the royal family are reportedly not dreading Meghan's show and hope it will be a success.

“Everyone wants it to be a success. And that’s because, if it is, she and Harry won’t need to exploit their royal connections again," Eden was told by a Palace source.

Eden went on explaining: “The last thing anyone wants is another Spare, this time from Meghan.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly changed their policy and decided to move on from the royal drams as they refrained from talking about the family negatively in 2024 amid King Charles and Princess Kates’ health scares.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could also be seen in their mother's cooking show “With Love, Meghan”.

The show, consists of eight episodes, is set to air on Netflix on January 15. It will feature the Duchess of Sussex, 43, along with her celebrity friends.