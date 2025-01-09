Julia Garner spills beans on 'Fantastic Four' role for the first time

Julia Garner is slated to play Silver Surfer in the upcoming Marvel movie

Julia Garner is excited to shine on the screen, quite literally.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, who will play the Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, opened up about being a part of the Marvel’s upcoming film.

"I can’t really speak a lot about that project," the Ozark and Inventing Anna Emmy winner said in an attempt to keep things under wrap. "All I can just say is that I’m very lucky to have a part in that project, and the Fantastic Four are fantastic. They are so amazing in this."

For the first time, the Wolf Man actress got candid about her Silver Surfer role in the Fantastic Four movie, saying, "I’m very excited for people to see them. I’m assuming that this Silver Surfer is gonna be really shiny like in the other previous ones and the comic books. So, yeah, that’s all I’m gonna say."

"I feel like a lot of it has to do with casting and what feels right," she continued. "But that’s not just Marvel; that’s any project. You need to connect with the character."

Garner, 30, is slated to make an appearance alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/ Mr Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/ Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ben Grimm/ The Thing, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.