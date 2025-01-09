'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey hints major 'tonal shift' in sequel

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's musical bags a Golden Globe Award

Actor Jonathan Bailey has spoken exclusively about the upcoming second movie to his blockbuster musical, Wicked.

While spilling beans about the scheduled sequel, has confirmed that there is going to be a drastic tonal shift in the 2025 film.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the 2024 fantasy flick showcases Jonathan in the role of Prince Fiyero.

According to the 36-year-old actor, Wicked: For Good will be more 'complicated and heavier'.

In conversation with India Wire, the Bridgerton star stated: “I think we understand the world and how it works [now].”

“I’m really excited for the tonal shift. The world gets heavier and more complicated and there’s just that pumping sense of hope and joy and resilience and all the things that we love about Elphaba’s journey that I can’t wait for.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer is musical adaptation of The Wizard of the Oz. It revolves around the story of Glinda, the good witch and Elphaba, the bad witch.

The film received massive recognition in major award shows including the Golden Globes. Meanwhile, Wicked was also honoured at the National Board of Review Awards.