SZA shares honest thoughts on dream joint album with 'sensei' Kendrick Lamar

SZA and Kendrick Lamar will kick off their 'Grand National Tour' this April

SZA and Kendrick Lamar fans have long dreamed of a joint album between the longtime collaborators — but no one wants that to happen more than SZA herself.

SZA appeared on Sherri on Wednesday, January 8, to promote her upcoming film One of Them Days, and naturally, the conversation turned to a potential album with Lamar.

“I would love that,” she admitted when asked about teaming up. “I think that would be amazing. He’s such a genius. And a part of his genius is like him being so elusive and so mysterious, and I love it.”

Over the years, the duo have famously collaborated on hits like All the Stars, Luther, and 30 for 30. With the duo gearing up for their Grand National Tour this April, the idea of a full-length project feels tantalisingly within reach.

Reflecting on their creative dynamic, SZA shared how working with the rap icon often pushes her out of her comfort zone. “That’s also part of the fumbling and finding,” she explained. “He’s a huge part of my fumbling and finding era... Teach me, sensei, what you know.”

SZA also revealed she wasn’t always in the loop about her vocal contributions to K. Dot’s latest album, GNX.

“When Luther came out, I said, ‘OK, that’s the vocals we’re using, period.’ Same with Gloria. I said, ‘OK,’” she joked.

The pair will kick off their North American stadium tour on April 19 in Minneapolis, with stops in major cities like Houston, Los Angeles, and Toronto, before concluding in Washington, D.C., on June 18.