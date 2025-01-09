Blake Lively marks first appearance since Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively's sues 'It End with Us' co-actor

Ever since Blake Lively’s legal drama with Justin Baldoni surfaced, she hasn’t been seen posting anything on social media.

It Ends with Us actress has finally marked her first appearance on Instagram amid the sexual harassment case.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Lively just poured in love and prayers for the people who have been affected by the massive wildfires spreading all across California.

She said through IG story, “To everyone affected by the Los Angeles fires…”

Ryan Reynold’s wife gave a special shoutout to volunteer team 'Mutual Aid L.A Network' for doing an incredible work to help the suffering people amid difficult times.

While tagging them, she wrote: “@mutualaidla is putting together a document with countless resources” which Blake showed by scrolling down the file.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old shared another story where she highlighted the resources that are available.

“MALAN is regularly updating this Google sheet with mutual aid resources for folk in L.A. There’s info on shelters, free PPE, food, animal rescues, and more”, penned the Gossip Girl actress.

On January 7, the wildfires went down in flames in the Pacific Palisades area in California, L.A.

On Wednesday evening, it was reported that the fire has been spreading massively and has neared the Hollywood Hills.

As per PEOPLE, Adam Brody, Cameron Mathison, Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Heidi Montag Pratt, and Spencer Pratt are the celebrities who have confirmed that there homes have been engulfed with flames.