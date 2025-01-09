Prince William ‘seizing’ power as toughest British King

Prince William, who is the next in line to the British throne, is already turning out to be a strong monarch as his father King Charles appears to given in to his health crisis.

In his second year of reign, Charles had shocked the world with his cancer diagnosis last year in February. While the monarch had taken some time off for his recovery, he was ready to get back to work amid treatment.

While palace insiders claimed that the health of the cancer-stricken monarch is going in the positive direction, officials are reportedly preparing William and Kate Middleton for the throne sooner than expected.

The Prince of Wales previously bluntly expressed in an interview that he “certainly doesn’t lie awake hoping for” the throne.

Now insiders from the Palace have shared that Willian is “seizing the opportunity” as his father continues treatment “to make decisions that he feels will benefit the Crown in the long run”.

Per the sources cited by InTouch Weekly, William taking over so soon is not something very good for the rest of the royal family.

William is “not willing to take any nonsense and the word is he’s already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen.”

Moreover, King Charles “is now bestowing more responsibility on [William] and by all accounts is acknowledging that his time to rule will be sooner, rather than later.”

Last year, William stepped in for his father to fly to Paris on an urgent basis for the for the ceremonial reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral. He also met the US-elect president Donald Trump among other world leaders.

While the official transfer of power is not done, William may be expected to fill in more roles for the head of state this year.