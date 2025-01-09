Prince William releases new Kate Middleton photo with emotional message

Kate Middleton new photo released by Prince William on milestone birthday

Prince William was full of loving praises for his “incredible wife” Kate Middleton as penned a special birthday statement for the royal.

The Princess of Wales, who marked her first birthday since her “brutal” cancer battle last year, turned 43 on Thursday, January 9th.

In the heartfelt birthday tribute, Prince William shared a black and white photo of Kate, in which she is seen dressed in a casual chic outfit. The royal was dressed in a white shirt paired with a dark-hued jacket and dark jeans. She finished her look with a checkered scarf, while also showing off her sapphire engagement ring.

In the comments, the Prince and Princess of Wales social media account credited photographer, Matt Porteous.

“To the most incredible wife and mother,” William wrote in the heartfelt message and he continued to acknowledge the tough health battle Kate had to endure.

“The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.”

While Kensington Palace has not released any official plans for the birthday of the Princess of Wales, reports revealed that Prince William has planned a romantic surprise for his wife to treat her after a tough year.