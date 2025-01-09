Kate Middleton's breathtaking birthday photo sets internet ablaze

Kate Middleton breathtaking birthday photo sets internet ablaze

Kate Middleton, who's celebrating her 43rd birthday and her first since completing preventative chemotherapy treatment, has once again proven why she's a royal style icon.

The Princess of Wales has set the internet ablaze with her new breathtaking photo, shared by her beloved husband Prince William to mark Catherine's milestone birthday celebration with their their children, Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Catherine looked drop-dead-gorgeous, sparking fans' frenzy with her age-defying beauty in the stunning black and white portrait, which showcases her supermodel-esque poise.

Kate's iconic picture was taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Windsor last summer, showing Kate posing with her hands in her jean pockets, and wearing a white shirt, a blazer and a checked scarf.

The awe-inspiring photo of the future Queen was released by Prince William minutes after King Charles and Queen Camilla had sent birthday wishes to Princess Kate with a photograph of the Princess from the Christmas Day walkabout.

The mother-of-two, who's making a gradual return to her public duties, has delighted fans, who are flocking to the comments section to express their joy and admiration.

"I wish Her Royal Highness a happy birthday. It's an example of for all of us," wrote one fan.

Another added: "Happy birthday Your Royal Highness. May you have a blessed and wonderful birthday. Beautiful photograph."

The third one reacted: "Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a healthy and happy year ahead!!!"

One royal fan wrote: "The beloved royal has released a stunning new portrait, and the internet can't get enough."

Another added: "Get ready for a royal treat! Kate Middleton has just dropped a gorgeous new photo, showcasing her effortless elegance and leaving fans utterly speechless."

William's birthday message reads: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W"

Undoubtedly, Princess Kate never fails to impress and her latest photo release is a true masterpiece.