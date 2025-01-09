Kate Middleton takes big step to protect King Charles

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who remained together during the hardest year on 2024, have made a very difficult decision to save the King and the monarchy.

Princess Catherine has reportedly decided to come out of her romantic phase for the sake of her beloved father-in-law King Charles III, giving a difficult nod to her loving and caring husband amid speculation about abdication.

The Princess of Wales, who recently came out of the wood, has decided to make big sacrifice for the Firm and its future, taking a bitter pill of another separation as her beloved husband gears up to step in for the King.

Kate will also be seen going on her separate way to perform more public duties this year.

“William will undertake a ‘handful’ of solo foreign visits in the coming months, another sign of Catherine’s progress,” according to The Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English.

The expert has claimed "there are no plans for any full-scale foreign royal tour” for them together."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Daniela Elser also revealed The Prince of Wales’ plans for 2025 are being formulated, and they won’t, reportedly, include Princess Kate.

"It doesn’t exactly sound like it will be going anywhere – unlike Prince William’s passport, that is. In 2025, there could be a major split ahead, by which I mean that of the Waleses’ travel documents (won’t anyone think of all those empty pages?)," she continued.

In 2023, the princess last travelled overseas with her husband. The Waleses and their kids managed to enjoy a snowy getaway to the French ski resort.

On the other hand, the 77-year-old King, who also battled cancer in a horror year for the royal family, has reportedly greenlighted the Buckingham Palace to make preparation for smooth transition of power to the heir to the throne, handing over more responsibility on the future monarch.

The historians and royal experts believe it seems as the King is acknowledging that his time to rule will be sooner, rather than later.

There are also speculations that William will be the toughest and more influential King.