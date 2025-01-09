Elle Fanning talks 'fun' night with Kylie Jenner at 2025 Golden Globes

Elle Fanning opens about her friendship with Kylie Jenner

Elle Fanning spilled beans about her bonding experience with Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globe Awards.

The Maleficent star recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight during the red carpet of the National Board of Review, where she opened up about having a "fun" night with Kylie.

“It was fun. We had a good time, I will say that,” she said with a laugh. “Lots of selfies were taken, as you can see.”

Kylie joined the cast of A Complete Unknown with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the award show.

Elle, Kylie and A Complete Unknown’s Monica Barbaro were spotted taken selfies together a couple of times during the event. The Kylie Cosmetics owner also uploaded a carousel post with one of their selfies on her Instagram.

She captioned the post, "cuuutest night w the cutest girls in a little 1999 versace"

During the chat the 26-year-old actress also gushed about attending the award show with her sister, Dakota Fanning, and their grandmother, who they lovingly address as “Gaba”. She described the night as “exciting” and a “special family affair.”

Dakota was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television her role in Ripley series. While Elle’s A Complete Unknown was nominated Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Both A Complete Unknown and Ripley also secured multiple Oscar nominations, with the event due on March 3, 2025.