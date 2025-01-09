Billy Crystal, wife Janice mourn loss of home in Pacific Palisades fire

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice have verified that the Pacific Palisades fire burned down their home for nearly 50 years.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” the couple said in a joint statement.

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends, we will get through this. We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”

The famous actor was the city's honorary mayor for a while, and Crystal is one of the most adored citizens of Palisades. Recently, amid rapid evacuations, people have been sharing terrifying accounts on social media, including Eugene Levy, the current honorary mayor of the Pacific Palisades. Mandy Moore, Diane Warren, and James Wood lost houses to the fire.

The famous Topanga Ranch Motel, which was originally owned by William Randolph Hearst, the Palisades Charter High School, Will Rogers' historic ranch house, and several well-known Malibu restaurants have all been destroyed.

Nearly 1,000 homes had been destroyed and 15,832 acres had been burned by the Palisades fire as of Wednesday. The heavily populated downtown region and the numerous small establishments along Sunset Boulevard are hard-hit locations.