Ricki Lake’s 'dream home' is ‘all gone’ after horrible Los Angeles fire

Ricki Lake lost her home.

On Wednesday, the actress and host shared a deeply emotional post revealing that she and her husband, Ross Burningham, have lost their 'dream home' in the devastating Pacific Palisades fire.

The Hairspray actress, 56, expressed the depth of her grief on Instagram, calling the wildfire an "apocalyptic event."

Lake shared a collage of 20 photos of her home and wrote, "It's all gone. I can't believe I am typing these words. After a valiant and brave effort by our friend and hero @kirbykotler_, Ross and I lost our dream home."

The wildfire, which started on Tuesday morning, has already consumed 5,000 acres, as reported by The Los Angeles Times. The Eaton Fire, which ignited later that night in Pasadena, has burned 10,000 acres, while the Hurst Fire near Sylmar has destroyed around 505 acres.

Reflecting on the loss of her home, Lake wrote, "This description 'dream home' doesn't suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together."

She added that the home, perched on a bluff overlooking Malibu, was where they married three years ago and shared daily sunset views with their followers.

Lake also conveyed her solidarity with others affected by the disaster: "This loss is immeasurable. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event. Praying for all of my neighbors, my friends, my community, the animals, the firefighters, and first responders."

She concluded by mentioning that she and Ross escaped with their dog, Dolly, but little else. "For now I grieve," she wrote, promising to share more in the future.

The series of photos Lake posted captured cherished memories from their home, underscoring the magnitude of their loss.