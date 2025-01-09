Diane Warren, songwriting legend lost house of 30 years in L.A. fires

Diane Warren loses house in LA fires

Diane Warren lost her beach house in the Los Angeles fires.

On January 8, the legendary songwriter shared heartbreaking news on Instagram, revealing that her cherished beach house of nearly three decades was lost to the devastating wildfires sweeping through Southern California.

Accompanying her post was a poignant photo of a rock surrounded by ocean waves.

"This is the last pic I took of Leah's rock from my beach house," Warren wrote, referring to her late friend, Leah. "I've had this house for almost 30 years. It looks like it was lost in the fire last nite."

Despite the loss, Warren found a symbol of hope in the tragedy.

"There's a rainbow shining on it which I'm taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy. The animals and the rescue ranch are OK tho which is the most important thing. Stay safe everyone," she added.

The wildfires, which began on January 7 in the Pacific Palisades, have rapidly consumed nearly 3,000 acres of land, prompting thousands to evacuate their homes.

The Eaton Fire followed, burning around 10,000 acres by the next morning. Subsequent blazes, including the Woodley Fire and Hurst Fire, have continued to wreak havoc across the region.

Many residents, including several celebrities like Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, and Cameron Mathison, have reported significant losses, with their homes destroyed by the flames. The community remains on high alert as efforts to contain the fires continue.