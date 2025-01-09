Jessica Alba split and heading for divorce from husband of 16 years Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren divorce

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are going there separate ways.

Alba and Warren are reportedly nearing a divorce after 16 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

The couple, who first met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, wed on May 19, 2008, and have three children: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Despite the rumors of their split, Alba, 43, and Warren, 45, celebrated Hayes’ 7th birthday earlier in January together, maintaining a united front.

In a reflective New Year’s Eve post, Alba shared that her 2024 was “filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.”

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Alba discussed the importance of communication in their relationship.

“At different times, there were different things that we needed," she said. "Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week.' And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work.’”

She emphasized the necessity of "over-communicating" before issues escalate, stating, "I don't think we have a secret at all. We just have to check each other."

This focus on communication and prioritizing their relationship was a cornerstone of their partnership, but as they reportedly head towards divorce, the future of their marriage remains uncertain.