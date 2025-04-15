Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son Rocky new photo amazes fans

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son Rocky shares father's Coachella glory

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son's latest appearance proves an apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer welcomed their son Rocky November 1, 2023.

Mark Hoppus' friend recently shared a glimpse into special moments from 2025's Coachella music festival, and those memories include that of a really special one.

The carousal uploaded on Instagram April 14 had a photo showing the 17-month-old kneeling on a couch donning a white T-shirt and wearing brown moccasin boots.

Following in his father's footsteps, the young boy could be seen holding onto two large drumsticks seemingly flexing his drumming skills on a small white circular table.

The rest of the pictures also showed the 49-year-old performing alongside Machine Gun Kelly during Three 6 Mafia's Coachella set Saturday, April 12.

E! Online reported that apart from Rocky, his mother was also there backstage to cheer on her rockstar husband before her cameo performance.

For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian shares Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 12, and Reign Disick, 9, with former partner Scott Disick.

The celeb parents of Rocky have yet stayed with the original plan of not revealing his face and of keeping him 'out of the spotlight'.