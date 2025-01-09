Travis Kelce plays coy discussing NYE plans with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce gives subtle mention to Taylor Swift while discussing New Year’s plans

When Jason Kelce tried to pry Travis Kelce about his New Year’s Eve celebration with Taylor Swift, he got a little shy.

The 35-year-old NFL star tried to steer the conversation away by claiming that he did nothing for the New Year’s, in the new episode of his podcast New Heights.

However, when pressed by the retired Philadelphia Eagles centre, Travis admitted, “I did go to New York. I got some delicious food.”

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end did not mention his pop superstar girlfriend clearly, the pair was pictured going on outings multiple times during the last week of December.

“I love the big city,” Travis added.

Before succumbing to Jason’s pressure, the athlete played coy when the holidays came up earlier in the episode, asking Jason, “Is this … are we catching up with … what are … what did I … ?”

Going on to add, “I didn’t do anything for New Year’s. I was stuck working on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s. And, yeah, that’s all I got.”

This comes after an insider informed Us Weekly about the high-profile couple’s low-key celebration in Kansas City.

“[They] shared a kiss as soon as it hit midnight,” the source shared.