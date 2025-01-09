King Charles supports Meghan Markle's Netflix venture: 'knocking at door'

King Charles hopes Meghan Markle’s Netflix show Secures Sussexes’ Financial Independence

King Charles reportedly hopes Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix show will succeed, ensuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to maintain their independence.

The couple, who stepped back as working royals in January 2020, committed to becoming financially independent, marking a significant shift from royal life.

Royal expert Helena Chard shared that the King supports the success of Meghan's show, expressing his wish for them to remain financially stable and self-reliant.

"He hopes that Harry and Meghan remain self-sufficient, financially afloat and do not come knocking at his door," she explained.

Commentator Kinsey Schofield echoed these sentiments, stating that the King encourages Harry and Meghan to find purpose and professional success.

"He believes that achieving their goals may help them move past lingering grievances," Schofield said.

While the couple's Netflix debut, Harry & Meghan, broke records as part of their lucrative deal, subsequent projects have struggled to replicate the same success.

Experts, including Richard Fitzwilliams, emphasise the critical importance of renewing their Netflix contract for sustaining their financial independence.