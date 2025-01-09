Jennifer Lopez ready to move on after ‘crazy’ split with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage turned out to be a nightmare, source reveals

Jennifer Lopez is looking forward to heal from her ‘nightmare’ of a marriage with Ben Affleck.

“The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end,” a source told People Magazine, on Tuesday, January 7th.

Though the 53-year-old actress is now in a “really good place,” she “just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter,” they added.

The exes might have been pictured together at the Good Will Hunting star’s house on Sunday, another source told the outlet that they have no intentions of “getting back together.”

This comes after the Unstoppable actress and Affleck settled their divorce on Monday, on the agreement that the two will exit the marriage with what they respectively earned during the period of their marriage.

The former couple got married in July 2022 and J.Lo filed for divorce two years later in August 2024.

Their divorce will be finalised in February.

The duo do not have any children together, but they had a blended family of five kids.

Affleck shares his three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Jennifer Garner. While, Lopez shares her twins, Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.