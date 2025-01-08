Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy sheds tears in new emotional tribute to singer

Kate Cassidy struggling to move on

Months after Liam Payne’s tragic death, girlfriend Kate Cassidy has yet again shared another major tribute for the late singer.

Former One Direction band members demise has left Kate in a great shock. She is still struggling to deal with the pain of her boyfriend’s passing.

Earlier today, a UK autopsy revealed the real cause of death of Payne’s death. According to the inquest, the 31-year-old singer was suffering from ‘polytrauma’, which means multiple traumatic injuries.

Soon after the cause of death was revealed, the 25-year-old took it to her Instagram and dropped a fresh memory she had with Liam.

She posted her mirror selfie in which she could be seen wearing a white t-shirt along with beige sweatpants.

Cassidy’s pants had ‘444’ written on one side; the three figures that are considered to be the lovebird’s’ angel numbers.

As per Daily Mail, the number sequence held a special place in both Liam and Kate’s heart as it signifies protection, encouragement, and support from the spiritual realm.

The cozy pants worn by the Internet personality also had ‘love, support, guidance from angels’ engraved on it.

Cassidy mentioned her friend ‘Ali found me these sweatpants yesterday’ followed by a teary-eyed emoticon.

The duo had been dating for two years prior to the Teardrops singer’s death.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16. His funeral was attended by his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.