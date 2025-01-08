Sean Diddy caught in storm of secrets and unseen threats

Sean "Diddy" Combs, music mogul who is currently behind bars, is facing fresh waves of controversy after a former associate made some shocking claims.

The American rapper is all set to stand trial this year after his September 2024 arrest under some serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Chopper, who was part of Diddy’s Da Band, recently gave a peek behind the curtain as he shared his thoughts about the legal trouble during an interview with The Art of Dialogue on 7 January.

The man, aka Kevin Barnes, spoke up about the dangers wealthy men faces while living carefree.

He said, "If you fly a female from one state to you for a prede session of having sex with her, things don't go right, you will get charged with sex trafficking. So I want to let you know that you dig. I didn't know that, you heard me."

Chopper couldn't believe the accusations against Diddy as he pointed out how black people are often unfairly singled out.

"I think it's a money pit. And I think it's bigger than what it seems. I think more like the big dogs is smashing his twin towers," he continued.

He went on saying: "I don't quite think he has nothing to do with what they making it. I think it's the big dogs, as they said 'all right, let's get him out of here.' And I think that's what's going on. I think he bit the hand that fed him."

However, Sean Diddy Combs' all those legal troubles he's been facing have now captured in the upcoming documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, which is set to debut on January 14, 2025.