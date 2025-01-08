Princess Beatrice juggles Royal duties and baby prep

The King’s niece awaits her second arrival.

Princess Beatrice is stepping into the global spotlight as she gears up to represent the royal family at the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month.

The 2025 event, taking place from January 20 to 24, will feature influential figures from around the globe, including G7 and G20 leaders and heads of major international organisations.

Joining the ranks of powerhouse attendees like Rachel Reeves and Angela Merkel, Princess Beatrice is set to share her insights on a panel discussing how private capital from family offices and sovereign wealth funds can combat climate change, The Times reports.

While preparing to welcome her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later this year, Beatrice continues to make her mark as a vital member of the royal family.

As one of the King’s Counsellors of State—a select group of royals over 21 and in line for the throne—Beatrice has the authority to step in for King Charles on official matters.

While the lineup includes figures like the Queen, Prince of Wales, and Duke of Sussex, the role is typically fulfilled by working royals, and Beatrice has emerged as an increasingly active participant in these responsibilities.

The trip to Davos highlights her growing global profile and follows in the footsteps of her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who last year joined former British Prime Minister Theresa May on a panel to address modern slavery.

Her presence this year is expected to focus on using private capital to tackle climate change, as she joins other world leaders and changemakers at the prestigious summit.