Liam Payne’s tragic death cause finally revealed after balcony fall

Liam Payne’s tragic death cause revealed after balcony fall

The world has been mourning the loss of Liam Payne, beloved singer and former artist of famous boy band One Direction, whose death news was first confirmed by several official outlets.

Liam, who began his solo career back in 2017 after parting ways with former band, left his fans family shattered with his sudden death after falling from hotel's balcony in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

However, details of his demise are still emerging each day, as five people have already been charged over the late singer's death.

The Teardrops hitmaker’s cause of death was reported as 'polytrauma,' by Dr Roberto Victor Cohen, a term which revealed that he suffered from multiple severe injuries to his body.

Argentina's National Criminal, Correctional Prosecutor's office previously stated that the hotel's manager and a receptionist along with Payne's friends have been charged.

Senior officer revealed in the hearing: "Whilst there are ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Liam's death, over which I have no legal jurisdiction."

"It is anticipated that procuring the relevant information to address particularly how Liam came by his death may take some time through the formal channel of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office," he continued.

Moreover, Liam Payne's funeral, which had shaken the whole world, took place in November in Buckinghamshire, surrounded by his close friends and family.

Cheryl Tweedy, the mother of his son Bear, captured joining along with One Direction stars Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to say their final goodbyes.