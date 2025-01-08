Nicole Kidman performs 'Baby Girl' scene 'live' while accepting award

Nicole Kidman wins Golden Globe Award for 'Baby Girl'

Nicole Kidman has been receiving immense love and appreciation for her latest film Baby Girl.

Soon after bagging a Golden Globe for her performance in the 2024 thriller, Kidman accepted the award for 'Best Actress' at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City on January 7.

While receiving the honour, the 57-year-old actress paid a special tribute to her character as she performed one of the scenes from the movie live on stage.

There is cut in the movie where Nicole’s character Romy accepts a glass of milk from Sameul as she begins her affair with the intern.

At the star-studded event, the Big Little Lies star raised a glass of milk as a homage to Baby Girl.

“I’m going to raise a glass of milk to all of the baby girls in the room”, she added while lifting up the glass and drinking the whole beverage in one go.

As she did it, the entire hall went crazy and began cheering the Hollywood diva.

After finishing the brew, she said “Good girl”, and walked down the stage while flashing her billion-dollar smile.

Directed by Halina Reijn, Baby Girl features Kidman and Harris Dickinson in lead roles.