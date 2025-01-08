'Scream 7' director drops major update about film

Kevin Williamson drops special post about new 'Scream' film

Director Kevin Williamson was not supposed to share anything about Scream 7, yet he couldn’t resist.

Kevin, who has just returned for the seventh sequel after writing the first four films, dropped an exciting update about the upcoming entry through his social media.

Taking it to his Instagram, the 59-year-old screenwriter shared the picture of a movie clapper which has ‘scene 70B Take 1’ written on it.

The post teased that the filming for Scream 7 has kickstarted. The filmmaker, however, after unveiling this update got scared that it might offend the producers as he was not supposed to post anything about the film.

"I'm not supposed to post about Scream", he wrote

“I hope Spyglass and Paramount will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it's really hard to keep it to yourself.”

“What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew”, Williamson continued.

The forthcoming installment of the horror franchise is going to bring back Neve Campbell after she ditched the sixth movie. She will be playing the role of 'Sidney Prescott'.

Meanwhile, Coutrney Cox will also be reprising her role of 'Gale Weathers'.

Backed by Paramount Pictures, Scream 7 is slated to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.