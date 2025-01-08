Pamela Anderson reveals her on stage experience with Madonna

Pamela Anderson shares what she thinks about Madonna and Jamie Lee Curtis

Pamela Anderson has recently revealed her on stage experience with Madonna.

Speaking to E! News, Pamela, who is currently promoting her new movie The Last Showgirl, was asked about her feelings when she went on stage with Madonna and about their friendship.

The Baywatch star responded, “I have not talked to her really too much since then. I think everyone’s really busy.”

However, she recalled, “At that time, they wanted me to come on stage with pop icon in Vancouver and then it’s Madonna.”

“I mean strong woman I have always admired her and she’s another nice friend to have,” said the 57-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pamela also spilled her working experience with Jamie Lee Curtis in The Last Showgirl.

“I mean you want to have Jamie on your side,” continued the actress.

Pamela told the outlet, “I just feel like she feels so free and not chained by this all these expectations of what people think you have to be and it’s very inspiring.”

The actress also shared that she’s just “savouring” all the new feelings associated with her new movie.

Meanwhile, Pamela’s The Last Showgirl will release in theatres today (January 8).