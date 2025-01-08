Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet never-before-seen video melts hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are particular about maintaining the privacy of their two children, five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently returned to Instagram ahead of her Netflix show premiere, shared an emotional montage video, which included a rare glimpse of the children.

Meghan paid a heartfelt tribute to her late dog, Guy, who had been with her since 2015. In her lengthy tribute to her furry friend, that the ‘little guy’ was her companion during many milestone moments of her life.

However, fans were not expecting to see Archie in a sweet moment walking the dog as his father walked next to him. Lilibet enjoying mother-daughter time during a picnic as late family pet accompanied them.

Prince Archie was also captured worriedly calling out during a car ride, “he’s going to fall” when Meghan coos to her son “mama’s got him”.

In another never-before-seen sweet moment, Archie and Lilibet were captured singing “We love you” to the pet.

While the video announced the news of a heartbreaking loss, it still ended up melting hearts Sussex fans, who expressed their feelings on social media.

“Princess Lilibet and Meghan singing about the late guy… [broken heart emoji]” one fan, Katerina, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as they shared the video.

Another wrote, “Omg Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are so cute with their adorable accents.”

Meanwhile, Linda enthused, “You can hear Both Archie and Lilibet in the videos.”