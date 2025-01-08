Tasha K blames Cardi B for ‘bullying’ her ‘financially’ amid bankruptcy case

Cardi B files documents against Tasha K over assets and defamation

Cardi B is under fire after Tasha K blamed her for “sabotaging” the comedian’s career and her bankruptcy case three years after being ordered to pay $3.4M for defaming the rapper as a drug-abusing prostitute with STIs.

In new legal documents shared by TMZ on January 7, the gossip blogger revealed that the Grammy winner was trying “to bully her financially by exposing her alleged secret offshore trust accounts in the Cook Islands, Nevis, and Georgia”.

Interestingly, Tasha K also claimed that Cardi B was “trying to condition any settlement of the debt with a broad restriction on her ability to talk freely on her blogs and other social media”.

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s lawyers filed documents against Tasha K in Florida Bankruptcy Court in December 2024 in which they alleged that the Unwine With TashaK host had “fraudulently transferred assets and income out of her name, and into her husband Cheickna Kebe's name and/or his business”.

The rapper further alleged that Tasha K “still living a life in luxury” after upgrading a $7000 per month apartment.

However, Cardi B wanted the court to toss Tasha K’s bankruptcy case and block her from refiling for the next two years.

For the unversed, Tasha K previously claimed to Bankruptcy Court that she had less than $60K in assets and a reported $95 in her bank account.

Strangely, Tasha K flaunted about selling out of VIP tables at her New Year's Eve celebration, which was attended by her 400 fans atthe Bayou City Event Center in Houston.

It Is pertinent to mention that Tasha K was previously sued for defamation by Kevin Hart, R. Kelly, Soulja Boy, and Bishop Lamor Whitehead (whose case was dismissed last August).

In the end, Cardi B also opened up about the release of her long-delayed sophomore album to her 2018 debut studio album Invasion of Privacy this year.

“I don't even want to take this right now because every single time I do, I get distracted,” stated the rapper on Instagram Live Sunday.

Cardi B added, “January is very, very important, and I have a mission to complete. If I don't, it's gonna mess up the whole schedule for this year.”