Armie Hammer remarks on Blake Lively surfaces amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively accused of being a 'hard to please co-star' by Armie Hammer

Blake Lively's former Gossip Girl co-star, Armie Hammer did not shy away from criticising the actress for rude attitude.

As the Age of Adaline star is gearing up for a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, a 2017 clip resurfaced amid the drama.

Hammer appeared on Watch What Happens with Chelsea Handler, where a fan asked him to name the “biggest diva” on the set.

The seemingly hesitated before answering about his time on Gossip Girl.

"Let me just say that was a tough show to film and I didn’t end up actually filming all of the episodes I was supposed to because it was such a tough filming," he said.

Host Andy Cohen, interrupted, suggesting Hammer wanted to leave the show. Hammer agreed, adding it felt more like, "Get him out of here."

Cohen then pressed further and asked about his love interest on the show, to which Hammer replied, "Blake Lively." Handler then quipped saying, "Sounds like she was the problem."

In Lively's ongoing legal battle, Baldoni’s lawyer, accusing Ryan Reynolds' wife for a “pattern of bullying” during the filming of It Ends With Us.

Lively starred in the film opposite Baldoni, who also directed the project. Rumours of a rift started when the two stars were promoting the film separately.

After months of tension, Lively filed a complaint alleging Baldoni for sexual harassment on December 20, 2024. A day later, The New York Times published an article revealing Baldoni hired a crisis PR team to "bury" Lively and damage her credibility.

Baldoni responded by filing a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming the article promoted an, "unverified and self-serving narrative."