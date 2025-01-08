Ryan Reynolds makes public appearance as wife Blake Lively's lawsuit heats up

Ryan Reynolds is keeping his traction by making rare appearances as his wife Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni.

The 48-year-old actor-producer presented at this year's National Board of Review Awards ceremony on Tuesday, January 7, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor, dressed in a grey jacket and white shirt, was there to present the National Board of Review's 2024 Best Film, Wicked.

Reynolds and his spouse, Lively, 37, have kept a low profile in the weeks following Lively's complaint on December 20 against her It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni, 40, as well as a number of his publicists and producing partners, alleging sexual harassment and a campaign of smear attacks.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has described the claims as "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious."

The Jane the Virgin star, his production company, Wayfarer Studios, business associates, and public relations team then filed a $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times on December 31 for their coverage of Lively's accusations against him.

On the same day, the actress-producer formally filed a federal complaint against Baldoni's company and others, intensifying her own legal battle.